Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 9,592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

