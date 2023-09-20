Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 9,592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
