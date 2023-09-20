Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 9,592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.