Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.0 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Forvia has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forvia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forvia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

