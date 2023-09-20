Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,199,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 1,138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 1.0 %

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.