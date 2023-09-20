Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXL. UBS Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

