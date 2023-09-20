Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Decreased by Analyst

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $95.73 and a 12 month high of $164.23.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

