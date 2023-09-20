Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Sunday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $15.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.56 per share.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

