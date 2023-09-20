Zacks Research Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

