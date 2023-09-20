Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,542,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 19,889,438 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $33,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.