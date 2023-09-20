Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.89. 91,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,049,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Free Report

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

