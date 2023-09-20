iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 32,510 shares.The stock last traded at $392.16 and had previously closed at $392.55.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.