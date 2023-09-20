Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 2.9%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.46. 38,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 326,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

