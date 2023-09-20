Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.51. 19,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 682,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 391,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 328,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

