P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 3.9%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 68,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 444,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIII

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at P3 Health Partners

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,025,442 shares in the company, valued at $132,567,421.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,400. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 794,818 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 41.6% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 930,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 273,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.