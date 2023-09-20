PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 182,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,995,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

