LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 4.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 15,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 305,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $11,355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $14,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $3,261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $3,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

