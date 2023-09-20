Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.20. 589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $566,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

