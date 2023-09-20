Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 470,926 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $26.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

