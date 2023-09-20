WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 366,792 shares.The stock last traded at $37.36 and had previously closed at $37.45.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 788,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 688,927 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 89,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

