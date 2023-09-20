Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 826,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,832,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 10,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

