Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) versus Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Head to Head Review

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -280.20% -104.44% Tempest Therapeutics N/A -218.64% -75.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3,700.44%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Soleno Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.03) -1.49 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.71 million ($2.38) -0.20

Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tempest Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tempest Therapeutics beats Soleno Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics



Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Tempest Therapeutics



Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, a key cellular enzyme that regulates the innate immune response in tumors. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

