Reviewing PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) & Its Competitors

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PT XL Axiata Tbk to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT XL Axiata Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 PT XL Axiata Tbk Competitors 723 2275 4205 120 2.51

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 64.04%. Given PT XL Axiata Tbk’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PT XL Axiata Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PT XL Axiata Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT XL Axiata Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT XL Axiata Tbk Competitors -6.37% -18.57% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT XL Axiata Tbk and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT XL Axiata Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT XL Axiata Tbk Competitors $10.71 billion $916.02 million -171.70

PT XL Axiata Tbk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PT XL Axiata Tbk. PT XL Axiata Tbk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PT XL Axiata Tbk peers beat PT XL Axiata Tbk on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services. It also offers digital content and home broadband services; voice and short message services; cloud and data center services; mobile communication services; and other telecommunication services, includes SIM card sales, leased line, and leased tower. The company was formerly known as PT Excelcomindo Pratama Tbk. and changed its name to PT XL Axiata Tbk in 2009. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia. PT XL Axiata Tbk is a subsidiary of Axiata Investments (Indonesia) Sdn. Bhd.

