RxSight (RXST) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) is one of 12 public companies in the “Ophthalmic goods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RxSight to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RxSight and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 1 4 0 2.80 RxSight Competitors 26 264 503 1 2.60

RxSight presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. As a group, “Ophthalmic goods” companies have a potential upside of 22.22%. Given RxSight’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RxSight has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight -88.72% -48.72% -33.79% RxSight Competitors -11.76% -5.68% -3.55%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares RxSight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RxSight has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RxSight’s peers have a beta of 6.21, meaning that their average share price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RxSight and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight $49.01 million -$66.76 million -14.26 RxSight Competitors $3.23 billion $199.84 million 31.69

RxSight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RxSight. RxSight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Ophthalmic goods” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of RxSight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Ophthalmic goods” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RxSight peers beat RxSight on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

