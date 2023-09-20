Analyzing Air Industries Group (AIRI) and Its Peers

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Air Industries Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Industries Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $53.24 million -$1.08 million -5.17 Air Industries Group Competitors $1.84 billion $59.28 million 10.68

Profitability

Air Industries Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Air Industries Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -3.88% -12.27% -3.80% Air Industries Group Competitors -65.15% -40.22% -4.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Air Industries Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Air Industries Group Competitors 47 539 749 20 2.55

As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Air Industries Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Industries Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Air Industries Group competitors beat Air Industries Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component. The Complex Machining segment offers aircraft landing and arresting gears, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman E2D Hawkeye, the US Navy F-18, and USAF F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Turbine and Engine Component segment makes components and provides services for aircraft jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engine components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330, the Boeing 777, and others, as well as ground-power turbine applications. The company's products are used by original equipment manufacturers in the manufacture of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters jet turbine engines, and other complex aerospace and defense products. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

