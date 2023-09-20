Contrasting Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare -7.46% 13.47% 5.95% Acer Therapeutics N/A -29.93% 46.17%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Acer Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Acer Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.37%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Acer Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 2.55 -$82.31 million ($1.71) -34.01 Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 16.50 -$26.24 million ($0.41) -2.07

Acer Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. It has a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to Osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist; an option agreement with Relief for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of OLPRUVA; and an agreement with Emory University to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights to a family of patents and patent applications related to the use of neurokinin receptor antagonists in managing conditioned fear and treating anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

