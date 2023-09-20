Reviewing Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $6.20 billion 0.50 $386.45 million N/A N/A Fluent $361.13 million 0.11 -$123.33 million ($1.17) -0.41

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Fluent.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 1 0 1 0 2.00 Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CyberAgent and Fluent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fluent has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Risk & Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Fluent -28.56% 0.60% 0.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluent beats CyberAgent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.