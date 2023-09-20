ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) vs. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Critical Survey

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and ABN AMRO Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 1 5 3 0 2.22 ABN AMRO Bank 1 1 4 0 2.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $57.30, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential downside of 23.55%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 9.26% 13.29% 0.66% ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and ABN AMRO Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $24.67 billion 1.53 $4.83 billion $3.67 11.15 ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats ABN AMRO Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as mobile, online, and overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and private wealth, and international banking services; foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

