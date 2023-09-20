Reviewing Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKF) and Its Competitors

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Midstream” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Koninklijke Vopak to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Vopak Competitors 14.00% 11.93% 4.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A 16.17 Koninklijke Vopak Competitors $10.77 billion $908.96 million 19.38

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke Vopak’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Koninklijke Vopak and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Vopak Competitors 42 773 1460 36 2.64

As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies have a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Koninklijke Vopak’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Vopak has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 101.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak competitors beat Koninklijke Vopak on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

