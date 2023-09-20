Cardinal Capital Management Has $741,000 Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,798 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

