Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

