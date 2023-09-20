Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 360 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Tompkins Financial worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,579,000 after buying an additional 46,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

TMP opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $694.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

