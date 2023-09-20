Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 603 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.08%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

