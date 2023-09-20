Cardinal Capital Management Buys 121 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

