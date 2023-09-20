Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.0 %

IART opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.