Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 315,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.