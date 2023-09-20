Cardinal Capital Management Has $819,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $374.10 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $422.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.