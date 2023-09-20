F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,621,000 after acquiring an additional 861,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.4 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.