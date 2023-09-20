Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

