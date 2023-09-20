Cardinal Capital Management Buys 516 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.21% of Silicom worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

SILC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Silicom from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

