Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Union Bankshares stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

