First National Bank of South Miami Has $105,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Textron were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.