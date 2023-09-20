Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 33,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.4% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 114,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,683 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pfizer by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 61,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.