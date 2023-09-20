First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,897 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 884,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,933,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,883,000 after purchasing an additional 656,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.