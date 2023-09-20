Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

AMZD opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

