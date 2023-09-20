Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

