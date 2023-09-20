Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.68.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
