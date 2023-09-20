Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

CWB opened at C$28.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.30. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$29.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.