Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

LYFT stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

