Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target at $54.29

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE ESNT opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $134,566.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,844,433.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,844 shares of company stock worth $1,294,776 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

