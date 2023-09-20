Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

