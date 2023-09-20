Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.