ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $60.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

